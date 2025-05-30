Deep depression weakening, heavy rains to continue across Bangladesh

The deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal is weakening gradually after moving onto land, according to an update of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) this morning.

The deep depression crossed the West Bengal-Bangladesh coastline and stayed over Satkhira and adjoining area as a land depression last night.

Under the influence of the depression, heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in many parts of Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions today.

According to the BMD, heavy rainfall refers to rainfall of 44 to 88 millimetres, while very heavy rainfall occurs above 88 millimetres.

Shahnaz Sultana, meteorologist at the BMD, said that the deep depression is still in the form of a land deep depression and gradually moving from north to northeast.

As a result, rains will occur in various parts of the country today. Since the morning, the sky over the capital has been cloudy and amid light rain.

According to the BMD, Dhaka may experience rain throughout the day.

The meteorologist forecast that heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in many districts of Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Dhaka divisions on Saturday due to the active monsoon winds following a deep depression.

On Tuesday, a low pressure system was created over the Bay of Bengal and the next day it turned into a distinct low pressure.

Yesterday, it first became a depression and then transformed into a deep depression, resulting in rains in the capital and extensive areas of the country.

The highest rainfall was recorded at 168 millimetres in Noakhali's Maijdee Court while Dhaka experienced 86 millimetres of rain yesterday, causing inundation in parts of Dhaka.

Due to the influence of the depression, ferry services were stopped again in various regions of the country amidst heavy rainfall.

Several thousands of people in Bagerhat, Patuakhali, Bhola, Chandpur and other coastal districts have been inundated due to the tidal surge after some dams reportedly collapsed.