Depression in Bay: Rain, tidal surge flood coastal areas

Thousands stranded in 5 dists; river transport halted nationwide

The photo was taken from Kalibari area of Barishal city today (May 29, 2025). Photo: Titu Das/Star

Heavy rain and tidal surges triggered by a depression in the Bay of Bengal flooded low-lying areas across several coastal districts yesterday, leaving at least one person dead and thousands marooned.

Several areas in Patuakhali, Barguna, Noakhali, Chattogram, and Cox's Bazar have been submerged. Some areas have been cut off.

The depression began crossing the Bangladesh coastline yesterday afternoon, bringing intense rainfall and rough seas. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department issued local cautionary signal No-3 at all maritime ports.

Due to the inclement weather, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) suspended all water transport services on inland and coastal routes across the country.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) issued a special bulletin saying the deep depression, combined with the new moon, may cause tidal surges 2 to 4 feet higher than normal and may inundate low-lying areas of coastal districts.

During high tide in Cox's Bazar's Maheshkhali, Danu Miah, 42, of Ghotibhanga, drowned around 1:00pm, said Hedayet Ullah, upazila nirbahi officer.

Meanwhile, in Noakhali, waterway communication with the island upazila of Hatiya had to be suspended since the morning due to excessive tidal surges and flooding.

Nearly 15,000 people in Nijhum Dwip and other chars have been stranded, with numerous fish farms, homes, and roads submerged, said Md Alauddin, upazila nirbahi officer of Hatiya.

A 10-metre section of the embankment along the Sangu river in the Juidondi union of Chattogram collapsed in the morning, flooding low-lying areas, while another 150 metres remain at risk.

Barna Haque, sub-divisional engineer at the Bangladesh Water Development Board's (BWDB) Anwara sub-division, said, "We have mobilised teams with geo-bags and necessary equipment. Repair work will commence once the tide recedes."

In Barishal, all internal waterway routes have been suspended since yesterday morning.

"All rivers are flowing above the danger level, and several low-lying areas have submerged," said Tajul Islam, sub-assistant engineer of BWDB in Barishal.

In Patuakhali, heavy rainfall has submerged low-lying areas, and due to the rough seas, all fishing boats have been ordered to remain close to the coast.

Delwar Hossain, district relief and rehabilitation officer, said that 20 villages in Rangabali and 10 villages in Kalaopara have been submerged after some parts of the embankments collapsed.

Thousands of residents got stranded in knee-to-waist-deep water in the upazilas, with many reportedly going without food or drinking water.

In Bhola, low-lying areas have been inundated due to high tide.

According to administration sources, water breached the embankment at the Dhoroni sluice point in Tajumuddin, flooding surrounding areas. Meanwhile, in Monpura upazila, parts of Kaltali union and areas outside the protection embankments have been submerged.

The tidal surge reached up to seven feet above normal in some places, flooding vast lowlands and char areas in both upazilas.

Tajumuddin Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shubho Debnath confirmed that a 10-metre stretch of the ring embankment was damaged. However, the BWDB has promptly begun repair works.

"Water levels rose up to seven feet in some areas. Apart from the loss of three cows and some other domestic animals, no major damages have been reported so far," the UNO said.

In Barguna, the gangways at both ends of Bounchokti Ferry Ghat were submerged, causing significant difficulties for commuters. Floodwaters have already stranded over a hundred families in the area.

In Cox's Bazar, several low-lying areas of Maheshkhali and Kutubdia have been flooded, while many areas in Dakkhinpata and Golachipa on Saint Martin's Island have been submerged under seawater.

"Many sweet water ponds on the island have been flooded by seawater, adding misery to the dwellers," said Joynal Abedin, a beach guard with the district administration.

Meanwhile, the suspension of inland water transport yesterday caused suffering to passengers who arrived at the river ports braving heavy rain.

BIWTA halted the movement of all small and large water vessels, carrying both passengers and cargo, from 3:00pm.

The forecast bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department warned that the depression is likely to move northward, accompanied by the southwest monsoon.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) has issued a flood warning and stated that the Sari-Gowain River in Sylhet, Jadukata in Sunamganj, Manu and Dhalai in Moulvibazar, Khwai in Habiganj, Someshwari in Netrakona, and Muhuri in Feni may exceed danger levels in the next two days.

Meanwhile, the FFWC has also opened a control room to monitor the flood situation.

Sarder Udoy Raihan, executive engineer of the centre, said the current situation is expected to continue for two to three more days. "While some areas may experience temporary flooding, it is unlikely to be long-lasting," he added.

[Our reporters and correspondents from Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Barishal, Patuakhali, and Noakhali contributed to the report]