Decision on Public Service Ordinance after CA’s return from Japan: land secy

The decision on whether the Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 will be revoked will be finalised after Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus returns from his official trip to Japan, a senior official said today.

ASM Saleh Ahmed, senior secretary at the Ministry of Land, informed reporters of the development at the Secretariat this noon.

He added that the cabinet secretary would place the matter to the chief adviser once he returns home on Saturday.

Yesterday, a five-member committee of secretaries, led by Saleh Ahmed, briefed the cabinet secretary on their discussions with protesting employees.

Following yesterday's discussion with the land secretary, employees suspended their scheduled protest programmes for today. Demonstrations had been ongoing since last Saturday.

On Thursday, the Advisory Council approved the draft of the Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, amending the Public Service Act, 2018 amid protests at Secretariat. The ordinance was officially issued and enforced on Sunday night.

Labelling the ordinance as repressive and a "black law," employees across various ministries and departments have demanded its immediate withdrawal. In protest, they held rallies and processions within the Secretariat premises for four consecutive days, from Saturday to yesterday.