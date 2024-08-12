Dainik Dinkal gets permission to resume publication

Tarique Rahman its publisher

` The Dainik Dinkal, a broadsheet Bangla language newspaper, received permission to resume its publication yesterday.

Dhaka District Magistrate Anisur Rahman gave the temporary permission to the pro-BNP newspaper in an official order.

The newspaper's publisher is Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the BNP.

The Dainik Dinkal, halted its publication in February 2023, a day after Bangladesh Press Council rejected an appeal against its cancellation order.

Rashedul Haq, a news editor of the newspaper, told The Daily Star yesterday, "The previous government halted the publication of the newspaper because its publisher was out of the country and had been convicted."

"After that, the press council upheld the suspension order. However, after reapplying, we have now received permission to resume our publication," he added.