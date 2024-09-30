Crown Prince Salman's visit to further enhance Dhaka-Riyadh ties: Touhid

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's upcoming visit to Bangladesh will undoubtedly solidify the enduring bilateral partnership as the two nations prepare to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties next year.

"We eagerly anticipate the crown prince's visit, which promises to further enhance the momentum of our bilateral relations," he said at a programme organised to celebrate the 94th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The event was held at the Saudi Embassy in Dhaka last evening.

Highlighting the deep bond between the two countries, the foreign adviser said the partnership has flourished across various sectors since diplomatic relations were established in 1975.

"We remain committed to forging a strategic partnership as we approach the Golden Jubilee of our diplomatic ties next year," he added.

Touhid praised Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, a transformative plan spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which aims to diversify the Saudi economy and promote sustainability.

He expressed Bangladesh's willingness to contribute to this ambitious vision by sharing its experience and expertise for sustainable, inclusive development.

He also extended gratitude to Saudi Arabia for employing around 3 million Bangladeshi workers, both semi-skilled and unskilled, who are contributing to the economies of both countries.

"The proposal for establishing a Joint Task Force on labour issues reflects our shared commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of workers -- a testament to our common values of social justice," he continued.

The foreign adviser emphasised that Saudi Arabia has been a steadfast partner in Bangladesh's development journey, with the Saudi Fund for Development playing a key role in various infrastructure projects over the years.

He also highlighted that two-way trade between the two nations has exceeded $2 billion recent years, with growing interest from Saudi investors in sectors such as logistics, infrastructure, and renewable energy.

Citing the recent investment initiative by the Red Sea Gateway Terminal in the operation of Patenga Container Terminal as an example, the adviser underscored Saudi Arabia's commitment to enhancing Bangladesh's logistical capabilities.

Touhid further noted that both countries have identified new areas for collaboration, particularly in labour migration, investment, infrastructure, education, agriculture, and the environment.

"Looking ahead, we plan to elevate our Joint Commission to the ministerial level, reflecting the growing importance of our relationship," he said, adding that this move would unlock new opportunities and enhance cooperation in addressing global challenges and supporting each other in international forums.

Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Al Duhailan was present at the event.