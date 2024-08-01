‘Count all the bodies, stop arrests, torture’

Demand speakers at press conference by Outraged Women Community

Eminent women of the country yesterday said that the government is failing to realise that the anti-discrimination student protest has the support of millions of people across the country. Because of this failure, they are constantly taking more anti-people steps and only speaking the language of bullets.

They said the people of Bangladesh sacrificed their lives for independence, but people are not safe in this independent country, they have to sacrifice their lives fighting for their rights. All bodies will be counted, mass arrests and torture must be stopped.

The remarks were made at a press conference organised by the Outraged Women Community at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

Women's leader Farida Akhtar said, "As long as such autocratic incidents continue in this country, we will stay on the streets until the demands of the students are met."

"Almost every day, we see the prime minister visiting the injured in clashes in different hospitals. It's nothing but a farce," she said.

Rahnuma Ahmed, a writer and researcher, said the government, with its forces, not only killed the youth, but also killed the dreams and future of the country.

"Eliminating quota discrimination has now become a symbol. Young people are furious. They don't want to see such a country again. They want to rebuild the country, they want to dream anew. They want to live freely and with dignity. In doing so, they had to give their lives. What could be more shameful?"

Shireen Haque, a women's rights activist, said, "The courage of today's youth has overwhelmed us. Even after being attacked, they have developed resistance. However, from the events that have happened, it is easy to guess that our country will not go back to the previous place. But we all have to remember the fundamental rights of the constitution. Accordingly, the country should be run."

Writer and Researcher Maha Mirza said, "What has happened in the last few days is genocide. What is being done to cover it up is unimaginable. Students are being picked up from their homes, it is not possible to know where they are being taken. This is a clear violation of human rights. There has never been so many human rights violations in Bangladesh."

Environment Activist Sharmeen Morshed said, "What have we gone through in the last few days? The electricity was turned off, the internet was turned off and students were picked up from their homes. In 1971, Pakistan forces attacked the youth, today our own forces attacked them. But the young people did not lose courage. The new Liberation War of the youth has begun. We are with them in this fight."

Labour leader Taslima Akhter said that the quota reform protest has now brought the issue of protecting democracy and freedom of speech to the forefront. There is no scope to divide it with the spirit of the Liberation War or Razakars. Because there have not been these many killings in this country in recent memory.

Filmmaker Reetu Sattar read out a written statement at the press conference.

The speakers also put forth six demands -- the nine-point demand of the anti-discrimination student movement must be accepted; all detained students must be released unconditionally; police killings must be investigated; curfew should be withdrawn, along with BGB and army; lives of ordinary people should be protected and general students should not be threatened through various agencies.