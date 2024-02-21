‘Cost estimate Leaked’: Ruet scraps Tk 5.20cr e-tender

Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology scrapped an e-tender of Tk 5.20 crore for renovation projects yesterday over allegations of leaking confidential official cost estimates to at least five bidders.

The decision was taken following recommendations of a probe committee after it detected a "possible leak", said Md Shahadot Hossain, chief engineer of Ruet.

"We will be re-issuing the tender soon," he said.

A three-member estimate committee consisting of Prof Md Jahangir Alam, RUET vice chancellor, Dr Mhia Md Zaglul Shahadat, director of planning and development, and Md Shahadot Hossain, chief engineer, are responsible for keeping the cost estimates confidential till the date of opening tender, said two senior officials of Ruet.

The leak compromises fairness of a bidding process by helping certain bidders to win the works, they said, asking not to be named.

The compromise occurs as the open tendering method (OTM) follows a procedure to reject tender quotes offering more than ten percent above or below the official cost estimates, they said.

Meanwhile, Ruet on January 28 invited tenders in eight different groups for maintenance and renovation works of eight buildings.

Some 15 to 17 construction bidders submitted tenders for each group and the tenders were opened on February 13.

Five of the eight bidders, who won the works by offering lowest evaluated prices, happened to have offered prices just below ten percent of estimated costs as contradictory to the OTM rule.

When the matter drew criticism, the authority formed a three-member committee on February 17.

The committee headed by Prof Md Kamruzzaman of Civil Engineering department submitted its report on February 19 finding "scope of suspicion" and suggesting re-issuing the tender, Ruet officials said.

"The leak is impossible as it involves responsible officials. Still, we're re-issuing the tender for fairness," said Dr Mhia Md Zaglul Shahadat, director of Ruet's planning & development.