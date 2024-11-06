Bangladesh
Constitutional Reform Commission website launched

The official website of the Constitutional Reform Commission was launched yesterday.

Interested individuals or organisations can now submit suggestions, opinions, and proposals on constitutional reforms through the website: http://crc.legislativediv.gov.bd till November 25.

There is also an option to submit opinions anonymously.

Through this platform, users can access information, recent updates, stakeholder proposals, commission reports, contact details, and important links.

