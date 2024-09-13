Constitution: AG for reforming Article 70

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman has expressed his desire for the reformation of Article 70 of the constitution, stating that it has led to an excessive concentration of power in the hands of one individual.

"Not as attorney general, my personal opinion is that due to Article 70 of the constitution, the legislative, executive, and judiciary of Bangladesh have practically come under the control of one person and the members of parliament cannot apply their minds independently" he said while speaking to reporters in his office at the Supreme Court premises yesterday.

Asaduzzaman said the upcoming constitution reform commission will review the issue.

Article 70 says, "A person elected as a member of parliament at an election at which he was nominated as a candidate by a political party shall vacate his seat if he (a) resigns from that party; or (b) votes in parliament against that party; but shall not thereby be disqualified for subsequent election as a member of Parliament."