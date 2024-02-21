Conflict in Myanmar: Lull across border, calm in Teknaf

Members of BGB, Coast Guard and police along the Naf river to prevent any kind of infiltration from Myanmar as the Junta troops and the Arakan Army fight on the other side of the border. The photo was taken at Shahporir Dwip jetty in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar around 12:30pm yesterday. Photo: Mokammel Shuvo

People of Shahporir Dwip in Teknaf yesterday passed a day without any sound of explosion from the other side of the border where Myanmar government troops and rebel Arakan Army have been locked in fierce fighting since earlier this month.

"We heard no sound of explosions from Myanmar today and life is becoming normal day by day," said Abdus Salam, member of ward no. 9 of Sabrang union in Teknaf.

However, the area's fishermen are suffering as they are not allowed to go to the Naf river to catch fish due to the conflict along the Myanmar border, Salam said.

Around 50 small boats in the area used to fish in the Naf river before the conflict started around a month ago, said Solimullah, a fisherman from Shahporir Dwip.

Some fishing trawlers were preparing to sail for the Bay of Bengal for fishing when the correspondent visited the Shahporir Dwip yesterday.

But the small boats, which used to fish in the Naf river, were anchored on the shore of the jetty. Some fishers were seen catching fish with a hand net near the shore.

"We have no job now -- it's becoming difficult for us to earn the bread and butter for our families," Solimullah said.

Besides, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the Coast Guard and the Bangladesh police members were also seen being vigilant to prevent Rohingyas from entering the border areas.

Police patrols have been increased in the areas around the border, said Osman Gani, the officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station.

The residents of the place are being made aware that the Rohingyas cannot enter.

In Teknaf town, it was seen that people were being urged to prevent Rohingya infiltration in the areas through loudspeakers.

At the beginning of this month, fierce clashes broke out between the government troops of Myanmar and the rebel Arakan Army at the Tumbru border in Ghumdhum union in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila.

At one point, 330 members of the Myanmar government forces, mostly Myanmar Border Guard Police, fled to Bangladesh. They were handed over to the Myanmar authorities on February 15.

Meanwhile, the clashes have moved to the other side of the border of Naikhongchhari, where many Rohingyas live in the villages in Rakhine state. The Arakan Army has established its dominance in that area.