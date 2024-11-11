Committee to be formed to drive out Bangladeshi infiltrators: Amit Shah

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah today promised a committee would be formed if BJP returns to power in Jharkhand to identify and drive out Bangladeshi infiltrators from the state and reclaim land grabbed by them.

Addressing an election rally in Seraikela, he also said a law would be brought to prevent transfer of land to "infiltrators" after their marriage to local tribal women.

Shah accused Jharkhand's ruling JMM-led government of patronising Bangladeshi infiltrators.

"Tribal population is declining in Jharkhand. Infiltrators are grabbing land by marrying our daughters. We will bring legislation to prevent transfer of land to infiltrators if they marry tribal women. We will also form a committee to identify infiltrators to drive them out and reclaim land grabbed by them," Shah said.

Fresh assembly elections will be held in Jharkhand in two separate phases later this month.

Accusing the JMM-Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders of indulging in corruption, Shah said "corrupt leaders of JMM-led coalition would be sent behind the bars if BJP forms government in Jharkhand."

Shah alleged that the JMM-led dispensation was behind the Rs 1,000 crore rural wage payment scam, Rs 300 crore land scam, Rs 1,000 crore mining scam and multi-crore Rupee liquor scam.