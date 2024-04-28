Clash with Cops: 830 RMG workers sued

Industrial Police in Narayanganj yesterday sued 830 ready-made garment workers for attacking police and vandalising vehicles, among other charges, during a clash on April 21.

The clash ensued between police and workers of Abanti Colour Tex Ltd, a garment factory of Crony Group at BSCIC in Fatullah of Narayanganj, when the workers were demonstrating for arrears.

At least 10 police personnel and 50 workers were injured in the clash, including two workers who were bullet hit.

Rafikul Islam, a sub-inspector of Industrial Police-4 of Narayanganj, filed the case with Fatullah Police Station, accusing 30 named workers and labour leaders and 800 unnamed others on charges of obstructing government work, blocking roads, attacking police and vandalising vehicles, said Nure Azam, officer-in-charge of the police station.

According to the case statement, the workers on April 21 blocked Dhaka-Munshiganj road demanding payment of arrears for March. When they were asked to leave the road, the workers, instigated by some labour leaders, attacked police, pelted brick chips, vandalised the police's water-cannon, and caused damage worth Tk 20 lakh.

Police fired 85 rounds of bullets and 13 tear shells to control the situation.

No one has yet been arrested in the case, the OC added.

"The workers were demonstrating peacefully when police started to charge batons and fire at them. Now, they have sued workers as well as labour leaders to serve the factory owners' purpose," claimed Jakir Hossain, general secretary of BSCIC unit of United Federation of Garment Workers.