China Southern Airlines to launch first direct Beijing-Dhaka flight

China Southern Airlines is set to launch a direct flight from Beijing Daxing International Airport to Dhaka on July 15, addressing the growing demand for direct air travel between China and Bangladesh.

Operating on Mondays and Saturdays, this new route establishes the first direct air link between the capitals.

The inauguration ceremony took place last night at a Dhaka hotel, attended by Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Muhammad Faruk Khan, and Yao Wen, Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh.

Khan highlighted China's role as a crucial partner in Bangladesh's development, emphasising the significance of enhanced connectivity in fostering economic growth and inviting more Chinese investments.

"This direct flight will strengthen trade and economic ties between Dhaka and Beijing," Khan said.

He also hinted at plans for increased connectivity between Cox's Bazar and Kunming airports.

Ambassador Yao Wen praised the new route for fostering greater collaboration and people-to-people connectivity, foreseeing mutual benefits for both nations.

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam underscored the importance of connectivity in driving progress and urged Chinese investors to explore opportunities in Bangladesh.

Habib Ullah Dawn, managing director of Amnestar Solutions Ltd, said, "This connection will open new doors for trade, tourism, education, and mutual understanding."

Xie Kangjia, general manager of China Southern Airlines, said, "Operating over 3,000 daily flights across more than 200 destinations globally, we are proud to introduce this new route," he said.

The Airbus A321 Neo aircraft, renowned for its efficiency and passenger comfort, will service the route with 199 seats, including 12 in business class.

Initially operating twice weekly, China Southern Airlines plans to expand to daily flights shortly.

With the launch of the Beijing-Dhaka route, China Southern Airlines now offers 18 weekly flights between Bangladesh and China, complementing their existing daily services on the Guangzhou-Dhaka route.