Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan decides to step down

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan has decided, in principle, to step down from his post.

His decision came following a protest today from students, who issued an ultimatum to him and judges of the Appellate Division to resign by 1:00pm.

Otherwise, they threatened to besiege their residences, Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said from the Supreme Court premises.

The CJ told journalists on the SC premises that he has decided to resign considering safety of the judges of SC, High Court and lower courts across the country amid the emerging situation.

"There are some formalities for the resignation. Completing those, I will send my resignation letter to President Mohammed Shahabuddin by this evening," he added.

Asked whether other judges of the SC will also resign, the CJ said, "It's their decision."