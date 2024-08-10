Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 10, 2024 11:53 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 10, 2024 12:46 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Protesters gather on SC premises, issue ultimatum to CJ to resign by 1pm

Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 10, 2024 11:53 AM Last update on: Sat Aug 10, 2024 12:46 PM
Photo: Palash Khan

Protesters have issued an ultimatum to Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan and judges of the Appellate Division to resign by 1:00pm today.

Otherwise, they threatened to besiege their residences, Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, declared from the SC premises.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Around 10:30am, several hundred protesters, including students and lawyers, started gathering on the SC premises, demanding resignation of the chief justice and the judges of the Appellate Division.

Earlier in the morning, Asif Mahmud, the adviser of Youth and Sports Ministry of the Interim government, posted on the Facebook, demanding unconditional resignation of Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan and stop the full court meeting.

Amid the protest, the chief justice postponed the full court meeting of the SC judges, which was convened to decide whether the function of the court will go on virtually.

"The fascists are trying to use the Supreme Court and the chief justice to declare the interim government illegal. That's why we came to the SC court premises to force chief justice to resign," said a protestor, Abdul Muqaddim.

Related topic:
student protestChief Justice Obaidul Hassan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Zadie Smith’s rhetorical tricks

2m ago

The war on error

9m ago
Chittagong University protest

Protest over delay in seat allotment at CU hall; provost, house tutor confined

4y ago
An illustration of a woman's silhouette with a target on her head, surrounded by slogans of protestors

Why students protesting over women’s clothing is frightening

1y ago
Rapper-barrister Towfique Ahmed offers legal support to quota reform protesters

Rapper-barrister Towfique Ahmed offers legal support to quota reform protesters

3w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

‘সাংবিধানিকভাবে শেখ হাসিনা এখনো প্রধানমন্ত্রী—এ দাবি সম্পূর্ণ অমূলক ও ভিত্তিহীন’

‘পৃথিবীর কোনো সংবিধান লেখার সময় এটা কল্পনা করা হয় না যে প্রধানমন্ত্রী দেশের সাধারণ মানুষকে গণহত্যা করবে কিংবা গণহত্যা করে দেশকে সংকটে ফেলে পালিয়ে যাবে কিংবা পালিয়ে অন্য কোনো দেশে রাজনৈতিক আশ্রয় নেবে।’

২৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধান বিচারপতি ওবায়দুল হাসানের পদত্যাগের সিদ্ধান্ত

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification