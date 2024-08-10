Protesters gather on SC premises, issue ultimatum to CJ to resign by 1pm

Protesters have issued an ultimatum to Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan and judges of the Appellate Division to resign by 1:00pm today.

Otherwise, they threatened to besiege their residences, Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, declared from the SC premises.

Around 10:30am, several hundred protesters, including students and lawyers, started gathering on the SC premises, demanding resignation of the chief justice and the judges of the Appellate Division.

Earlier in the morning, Asif Mahmud, the adviser of Youth and Sports Ministry of the Interim government, posted on the Facebook, demanding unconditional resignation of Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan and stop the full court meeting.

Amid the protest, the chief justice postponed the full court meeting of the SC judges, which was convened to decide whether the function of the court will go on virtually.

"The fascists are trying to use the Supreme Court and the chief justice to declare the interim government illegal. That's why we came to the SC court premises to force chief justice to resign," said a protestor, Abdul Muqaddim.