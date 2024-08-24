Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Sat Aug 24, 2024 03:03 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 24, 2024 03:05 PM

Bangladesh

Chief advisor to meet NGO leaders today

Chief Adviser to the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus will hold a meeting with leaders of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) this afternoon to discuss the recent flood situation in the country.

The meeting will be held at State Guest House Jamuna, the chief adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir told BSS.

He said many NGOs are distributing relief goods among the flood victims and are carrying out rescue operations in the ongoing devastating floods.

In fact, Apurba said, the chief adviser will discuss with them the issues of addressing the flood situation.

