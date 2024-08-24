Chief adviser calls for utilising NGOs expertise in dealing with flood

Interim government Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today laid emphasis on utilising local knowledge and expertise of NGOs in dealing with the flood situation and post-flood activities efficiently.

"NGOs are a power of Bangladesh. We need to materialize the dream of the youth. We can do that. We need to tackle the flood together in a coordinated way," Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam quoted Prof Yunus as saying.

Alam briefed the reporters at state guesthouse Jamuna following a meeting between Prof Yunus and representatives of NGOs.

The chief adviser had a meeting with the representatives of NGOs at the state guesthouse Jamuna that lasted for around two hours.

NGOs that are working together with the government in dealing with the current flood situation attended the meeting. Around 44 NGOs, including small and community-level organisations, were invited to the meeting.

The press secretary said the meeting laid emphasis on coordination among all partners and discussed ways to carry out rehabilitation and relief distribution activities in a coordinated way.

"We are impressed to see how people got engaged with the same spirit that was seen during the student movement," Alam quoted Prof Yunus as saying.

He also mentioned the remarkable scene at TSC, Dhaka in terms of relief distribution among the affected people.

Alam said issues related to post-flood challenges, telecom connectivity and restoration of electricity supply were also discussed.

He said NGOs always play a vital role and they have had a huge role since 1971 in reconstructing Bangladesh.

Adviser Ali Imam Majumder, SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, prominent economist Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, Rasheda K Chowdhury, ActionAid Bangladesh chief Farah Kabir and Brac Executive Director Asif Saleh, among others, were present.

Responding to a question from UNB, Asif Saleh said there is a need for international funds mobilisation to deal with the flood situation.

He said there will be a need assessment and they will focus on effective coordination so that relief materials reach out to each affected person.

"There is a need for the international community's support. Another issue of raising funds through expatriates was also discussed. There is a scope to create a channel there. Definitely we need to mobilize funds internationally," Asif said.

Highlighting a coordinated joint response plan, he said they have started a need assessment and there is scope for cooperation and coordination in terms of need assessment.

The Brac Executive Director also said expatriate Bangladeshis are coming forward in addition to people from all walks of life.

"We are impressed to see the initiatives taken so far. We shared our ideas. The Chief Adviser wanted to know immediate priorities as we are working on the grounds," Asif said, highlighting the challenges related to health and food crisis.

They discussed some work plans and coordination at national, district and local levels engaging all actors.

Talking about coordinated mechanisms, Asif said huge funds will be required for relief and rehabilitation efforts.

He said the Chief Adviser will also invite donor organizations and there is a scope of coordination with the donors.

Asif said in any humanitarian crisis, information management plays a critical role.