Chief adviser calls for urgent reforms in social services to prioritise senior citizens, girls

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has called on the Department of Social Services to urgently reform outdated systems, enhance digital transparency, and prioritise services for senior citizens and girls, in a bid to ensure benefits reach those who truly need them.

The chief adviser made the remarks during a meeting with senior officials of the Department of Social Services at the state guest house Jamuna on Monday. The meeting focused on key challenges, including scams involving senior citizen allowances, outdated administrative models, and limited access to services.

"This ministry still operates based on a backdated model from 2013. It needs to be revised urgently," said Professor Yunus. "There's a lot of misinformation, and people get stressed and confused. It's essential to ensure accurate listing and come up with real solutions."

The Chief Adviser expressed concern over past misuse of the system, noting that political interference had led to unfair distribution of benefits. "Many individuals received allowances illegally because of political influence. This kind of favouritism must come to an end," he said.

Addressing scams related to senior citizen allowances, Professor Yunus recommended aligning disbursements with data from the National ID (NID) system. "Allowances should be provided according to the age on the NID – this is the only way to prevent fraud," he said.

He further emphasised the importance of empowering girls through the ministry's programmes. "If there are any skill-building opportunities, girls should be prioritised. We must focus on them specifically."

The Chief Adviser also stressed the need for digital transformation to make services more accessible and transparent. "This ministry should build a mobile app that includes all available services and information in one place. People shouldn't have to struggle to find out what help they can get."

The meeting was attended by social service adviser Sharmeen S Murshid and officials from the Ministry of Social Welfare, along with Senior Secretary SDG coordinator Lamiya Morshed, and Principal Secretary Siraj Uddin Mia.