Chief Adviser to attend 79th UNGA this month, Foreign Affairs Adviser confirms

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain today confirmed that Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this month, but his stay would be brief.

While talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hossain also said he would have a discussion with the Chief Adviser regarding his engagement in the UNGA.

He, however, said the date of Chief Adviser's departure is not finalised yet.

The foreign affairs adviser also said there might be some meetings on the sidelines, but due to his limited stay in New York, the scope will also be limited.

Regarding bringing back former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh, the adviser reiterated that they will work towards this if the legal process demands.

On signed MoUs with India, including the MoU on the railway sector, the foreign affairs adviser said that MoUs are not legally binding, and there are always scopes for reviewing to ensure interests.

Asked about the status of Sheikh Hasina in India, he suggested journalists to ask India.

Speaking on the Chief Adviser's participation at the 79th UNGA, South Asian affairs expert Michael Kugelman earlier said it will be a big opportunity for him to share his government's economic plans, including what areas specifically the international community can be helpful in strengthening and stabilising Bangladesh's economy.

"And if he does, he would be speaking in New York on the biggest global platform since he took over the role of adviser leading the interim government," Kugelman, Director of the South Asia Institute at Wilson Center in Washington, DC said in a webinar hosted by Right to Freedom - R2F.

Kugelman said there are several things that Prof Yunus could do, several things that he could say.

"I think that above all he should lay out a vision for governance, the goals of the interim government, his plans for reforms and his efforts to push for the restoration of democracy."