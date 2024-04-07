Chhayanaut ready for Pahela Baishakh celebrations

Chhayanaut, Bangladesh's revered cultural institution, is once again ready to host its iconic Pahela Baishakh celebration at Dhaka's Ramna Park, a long-standing urban tradition that greets the Bangla New Year with vibrant musical festivities.

Chhayanaut unveiled details of this year's event during a press conference held at the Chhayanaut Sanskriti Bhaban in Dhanmondi yesterday.

The press briefing featured insights from Chhayanaut's Executive President Sarwar Ali, Vice-Presidents Atiur Rahman and Khairul Anam Shakil, General Secretary Laisa Ahmed Lisa, and Joint Secretary Jayanta Roy.

They shared that for the past two months, both senior and junior artists have been diligently rehearsing to deliver captivating performances that will welcome the new year with flair.

Scheduled to begin at 6:15am on the first day of the Bangla new year, the cultural event will span two hours, featuring an array of group and solo songs, along with poetry recitations.

"At the dawn of the new Bangla year, we aim to celebrate humanity and the people through music, with over a hundred of our esteemed and young performers coming together to continue this beloved tradition live at Ramna, beneath the iconic Banyan tree," stated Laisa Ahmed Lisa.

The repertoire will include works by Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Atul Prasad, and Abu Bakar Siddiqui, among others, promising a diverse and enriching cultural showcase.

The event will host 31 performances, including 11 chorus songs and 15 solos, with readings and recitals by renowned artists such as Shaheen Samad, Khairul Anam Shakil, Chandana Majumder, and Laisa Ahmed Lisa, alongside poetry recitals by Ramendu Majumder and Jayanta Chattopadhyay.

Chhayanaut has completed all stage preparations and extended its gratitude towards the Ministry of Housing and Public Works for essential venue permissions and the government's security enforcement unit for their support.

The eagerly awaited programme will be broadcast live by Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar from 6:15am on April 14, with additional coverage on Chhayanaut's official YouTube channel, ensuring widespread accessibility to this significant cultural celebration.

Celebrated for organising the grand Pahela Baishakh festivity at Ramna Park since its founding in 1961, Chhayanaut's annual event stands as a testament to Bangladesh's rich cultural heritage, only pausing in 1971 during the Liberation War and in 2020-2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.