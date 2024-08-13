CCC ward offices face Tk 4.31cr loss

The damage to valuables in the Chattogram City Corporation ward offices during the August 5 violence has been estimated at over Tk 4.31 crore, according to CCC sources.

Ward 41 (South Patenga) suffered the most, with losses estimated at Tk 1.55 crore. The second most affected was ward-9 (North Pahartoli), with damages amounting to Tk 1.5 crore.

Miscreants reportedly targeted nearly every CCC ward office following the fall of the Awami League government on August 5. Even offices of councillors for reserved seats were not spared.

Due to security concerns, CCC ward councillors and the mayor have been absent from their offices since the attacks. The mayor's residence in Bahaddarhat was also attacked on August 4 and 5, along with the homes of several ward councillors.

CCC Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Mohammad Tauhidul Islam said along with vandalism, many important documents and valuables were damaged.

The estimates were based on ground assessments, he added.