Cable car to be installed from Himchari to Reju Khal

The government on Tuesday approved a proposal in principle for installing Cable Car from Himchari to Reju Khal in Cox's Bazar.

The approval came from the 16th meeting of the Advisers Council Committee on Economic Affairs held at Bangladesh Secretariat with Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed in the chair, BSS reports.

The Cox's Bazar Development Authority (CoxDA) under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works placed the proposal in the meeting.

The Cable car project will be implemented under the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) method.

