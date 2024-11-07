CAAB may adopt more liberal air transport policies

Ethiopian civil aviation chief commends CAAB's role in developing Bangladesh's aviation sector

The development of any country's aviation sector depends on the flexibility of its Civil Aviation Authority's policies. In Bangladesh's case, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAAB) is doing a commendable job in developing the country's aviation sector, said Getachew Mengistic Alemayehu, Director-General of the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority.

"However, its air transport policies could be made more liberal," he said in an exclusive interview with a select group of media outlets, including The Daily Star, on Monday.

Getachew said that Bangladesh's aviation sector holds significant potential, and the policies of the Civil Aviation Authority play a key role in advancing the sector.

"We have worked with the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, and our experience has been very positive. CAAB is performing well, but there is always room for improvement. A more liberal air transport policy could benefit domestic airlines, allowing them to expand, while also attracting more foreign airlines to operate flights to Bangladesh," he said.

Ethiopian Airlines, the national flag carrier of Ethiopia, currently operates a fleet of 152 aircraft.

When asked how an airline from a developing country became Africa's largest carrier and the world's fourth-largest air operator, Getachew explained that Ethiopia's aviation sector began developing in the 1990s, at a time when very few countries saw it as a popular industry. The focus on flight safety and security helped Ethiopia's aviation industry achieve significant progress.

During his visit to Bangladesh, Alemayehu met with CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan. Regarding the outcome of their discussion, he said that they explored various possibilities for mutual cooperation and development in the aviation sectors of both countries.

"Both parties expressed interest in taking more effective measures to promote the growth of aviation and related sectors. Ethiopia offers excellent training opportunities for aviation professionals, attracting pilots and other aviation personnel from various countries for training," Getachew added.

He further said that they had proposed training for Bangladeshi pilots and other relevant personnel in Ethiopia.

Additionally, they discussed the possibility of mutual audit inspections, auditor exchanges, increasing the number of flights to Bangladesh, and academic cooperation through a potential Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Ethiopian Airlines' fleet includes 20 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The MAX series faced challenges following accidents involving Malaysia Airlines, Lion Air, and Ethiopian Airlines itself, which led many countries to ground the aircraft.

The businesses of airlines like Malaysia Airlines and Lion Air suffered significantly due to these accidents. However, Ethiopian Airlines was relatively unaffected.

Asked about their strategy, Getachew explained that the airline prioritises passenger flight safety and security above all.

"Following the accident involving Ethiopian Airlines, an extensive investigation was conducted, which concluded that neither the airline, pilots, nor associated personnel were at fault. Nevertheless, we addressed any issues, accepted the new and revised 737 MAX, and resumed operations with the model only after ensuring complete safety," he said.

Recently, Ethiopian Airlines launched a direct flight from Dhaka to Addis Ababa in Africa, currently operating five weekly flights on this route using the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Asked about Ethiopian Airlines' support for Bangladesh's aviation sector, Getachew highlighted that Ethiopia has a strong aviation training academy with simulators, which attracts trainees from around the world.

"We are considering providing training for Bangladeshi pilots. We have already begun discussions with CAAB and hope for further collaboration," Getachew concluded.