CA invites BNP to talks again on June 2: Salahuddin

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has invited BNP in a talks again on June 2, according to Salahuddin Ahmed, standing committee member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

"The government is continuing the formalities of talks with political parties one after another, but there is no real progress," he said at a discussion in Dhaka today

"Discussions are taking place, but nothing is being done. Real steps are needed to overcome the crisis of public trust, not just formalities," he added.

"It seems like that if the Constitutional Reform Commission wants to change the constitution in its own way, the nation will have to agree on it," Salahuddin said, noting that, "If you forcefully impose anything that is not democracy, it will be another Baksal."

"We believe in a democratic state, there will have differences of opinion. And there is no argument in favor of holding elections after December. The people of the country want elections under a neutral government immediately," the BNP leader said.