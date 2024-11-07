Businesses in Bandarban announce up to 35pc discount for tourists

Bandarban District Tourism Coordination Council, an organisation of businesses in the district's tourism sector, announced special discounts today to attract tourists. The district administration lifted the ban on tourism in the district yesterday, a month since it was first imposed.

According to a press release, residential hotels will offer 35 percent discounts while the percentage of that for resorts will be 25 percent.

Restaurants and dining establishments will offer 10 percent discounts while the rate for transport was set at 20 percent.

Photo: STAR

The details of the discounts were shared at a press conference held at the conference hall of Grand Valley Hotel this morning with participation from representatives from the tourism industry.

According to business owners, 94 hotels and resorts currently operates in the district which employ about 80 percent of the locals.

"Due to the travel restrictions imposed over the past two years, many hotels, motels, and resorts were forced to close, and many employees lost their jobs. Numerous individuals faced severe hardship," said Nasirul Alam, the council's convener.