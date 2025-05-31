Prof Yunus urges the youth

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday urged the youth to build "three zero clubs" to save the planet from destruction, saying the planet will not sustain under the current civilisation.

"The civilisation we are building today is a self-destructive civilisation that will kill [the planet]," he said while delivering his lecture at Soka University in Tokyo.

During the occasion, Prof Yunus received an honorary doctorate degree from Soka University.

He was conferred the honorary degree in recognition of his contributions to social innovation and global development.

At the programme, Prof Yunus said human beings will not be able to survive under the current civilisation, as environmental destruction is going on all around the world.

Highlighting his "three zero theory" -- zero carbon emission, zero wealth concentration, and zero unemployment -- he said everyone is trying to maximise their profit.

The majority of the world's wealth is in the hands of very few people now, the chief adviser said, adding that the wealth concentration is a curse for all.

He also focused on problems of unemployment and the challenges coming ahead due to the use of artificial intelligence.

About "three zero clubs", Prof Yunus said five people together can create a three zero club with a commitment that they will not use fossil fuel.

Calling upon the young generation to be creative to build a new world, he said the effort to get a job takes people away from creativity.

Noting that humans are born to be entrepreneurs, he stressed establishing social business clubs to build entrepreneurs.

The chief adviser asked the students to be imaginative to create a new world, saying, "Imagination gives you the power to unleash yourselves."

He also enunciated the story of how he started the journey of microcredit in a small village next to Chittagong University, where he was a professor in its economics department.

Soka University President Suzuki also spoke on the occasion.