BR evicts 100 structures from its land in Dhaka

Bangladesh Railway (BR) yesterday demolished around 100 illegal structures from its property during an eviction drive in the capital's Khilkhet area.

Joynal Abedin, officer-in-charge of Dhaka Railway Police Station, said the drive was part of routine operations by the railway authorities.

He added that officials from the railway police, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, and BR's Divisional Estate Office ensured security during the drive conducted from 11:00am to 4:00pm.

The illegal structures, located on both sides of the railway tracks, included a makeshift kitchen market, several shops, a temple, and an office of a political party, added the OC.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad, in a media statement, condemned the "demolition of the temple", saying the eviction was carried out without prior notice.

Mohiuddin Arif, divisional railway manager (Dhaka) of BR, however, claimed a notice was issued before the eviction drive. He added that railway officials even verbally requested the authorities concerned to relocate the structures in those areas, as they were built on railway land.

"The idols were transported away on a truck before the temple was knocked down."

He also mentioned that BR carried out a similar drive in the Khilkhet area under the leadership of Divisional Estate Officer Nasir Uddin Mahmud.