BNP won’t sit idle if polls not held in reasonable time

BNP standing committee member Goyeshwar Chandra Roy yesterday said he does not oppose the ban on Chhatra League but posed the question as to what his own party would do if it was banned.

During a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club, Gayeshwar warned that the BNP leaders and activists would not sit idle if the next national election was not held within a reasonable time, reports UNB.

"We want the people who own the country to elect their representatives to form a parliament. We want formation of the next government with peoples' votes cast in a free, fair and impartial election. This was the main point of the revolution," he said.

The BNP leader said the nation has entrusted the interim government with the responsibility to hold the next general election to restore the people's voting rights.

He said his party will give the government a reasonable time for holding the next parliamentary polls. "Once that time is over, the BNP under the leadership of Tarique Rahman will certainly not sit at home. We will take necessary actions based on reality in the future."

Jagrata Bangladesh organised the discussion titled "The responsibilities of the interim government and political parties in the current context of the country".

Gayeshwar questioned how so many Awami League leaders crossed the border and went abroad. "Who encouraged and assisted them in escaping? Who will answer for this? Who gave the criminals the opportunity to escape without facing justice? What will be the government's answer to this question?"

The BNP leader called upon the party leaders and activists to remain vigilant to prevent a constitutional crisis in the country.

The interim government on Wednesday night banned Pro-Awami League student body Chhatra League.

The home ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard, stating that the government invoked the Anti-Terrorism Act-2009 to ban Chhatra League.