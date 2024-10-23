BNP leader Nazrul urges caution against new constitutional or political crisis

Party delegation meets chief adviser

BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan today urged everyone to exercise caution so that a new constitutional or political crisis is not created in the country.

"If the aides of the fallen autocracy try to create any constitutional and political crisis, the pro-democracy and agitating political parties and different organisations will face it unitedly," Nazrul told reporters in front of State Guest House Jamuna.

He made the comments after a BNP delegation held a meeting with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at Jamuna.

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and special assistant to the Chief Adviser Mahfuj Alam were present at the meeting.

When asked whether anyone sought any opinions of BNP regarding resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Nazrul said, "Nothing specific. We have said everyone should be careful so that no new constitutional or political crisis is created in the country. If anyone wants to do that, we will face it together."

Nazrul, along with BNP Standing Committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud and Salahuddin Ahmed, represented BNP at the meeting.