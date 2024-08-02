BNP-Jamaat used students as shield: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday reiterated that Jamaat-Shibir and BNP used the student protests for quota reform as their shield to unleash the recent reign of terrorism across the country.

"They [Jamaat-Shibir and BNP] just used the students as their shield," she said while Italian Ambassador Antonio Alessandro called on her at her official residence Gono Bhaban.

PM's Deputy Press Secretary Noorelahi Mina briefed the reporters afterwards.

He said the prime minister mentioned that Jamaat-Shibir and BNP are used to kill people through arson attacks.

She said she has visited different hospitals to see the injured who are getting treatments following the violence.

"We are providing medicare facilities to all equally," she added.

The Italian envoy expressed his condolences for the loss of lives and properties.

"He hoped that the prime minister will ensure justice and accountability of the culprits behind these vandalism," Mina said.

He appreciated the prime minister's steps in handling the recent attacks and vandalism.

He said Bangladesh and Italy historically enjoy excellent friendly relations.

In this connection, he mentioned that some two lakh plus Bangladeshi expatriates are the bridge of this relationship and they are contributing to both the country's economies.