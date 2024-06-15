Blacksmiths busy ahead of Eid

Blacksmiths in Chattogram city are passing a busy time ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha, making and sharpening tools for sacrificial animals.

Visiting several blacksmith shops in the port city's Tin Pooler Matha, Riazuddin Bazar, Lal Dighi's Jail Road, Muradpur, Choumuhuny, Bakalia-Kalamia Bazar, Halishahar-Boropol, and EPZ areas, this correspondent observed the local blacksmiths working for long hours to meet the demand.

People are visiting the shops in numbers to buy or sharpen machetes, choppers, cleavers, and butcher's knives of different sizes for a hassle-free Eid.

Additionally, the demand for tools for making kebabs and steaks, including skewers, is also on the rise, said traders.

This year, the price of these iron tools is comparatively higher than last year due to the ongoing market situation, they added.

"We have been preparing for Eid-ul-Azha since May 1. The demand for these tools usually rises five days before Eid. Price and quality depend on customers' demands and materials," said Pravat Karmakar, a blacksmith in Sagorika of Pahartali area.

"The price of knives starts from Tk 150 to Tk 850 per piece, depending on the size, while cleavers are priced between Tk 450 and Tk 1,200 depending on quality of iron," he added.

"We are selling some ready-made items as most people use these tools for a single day. We also have some tools prepared based on the customers' designs. From six-inch knives to 24-inch knives, you can buy all varieties from us," said Ajoy Karmakar, 60, whose shop is in Nayabazar area.

Rashed Islam, a seller at Golam Rasul Market, said alongside traditional iron tools, the demand for imported knives is also notable.

Ready-made sharp tools are also being sold by hawkers on the roadsides or on vans, while some vendors are going from door to door to sharpen knives and other tools.

"The knife sharpening business will continue round the clock till Eid day. We earn Tk 800-1,000 daily during this time," said Aziz Mia, 65.