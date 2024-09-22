BGB halts BSF's construction of barbed-wire fence at Joypurhat border

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has foiled several attempts by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) to build a barbed wire fence inside Indian territory, just 5-10 yards from the zero line, near Joypurhat's Panchbibi upazila.

According to international regulations, such constructions must be 150 yards from the zero line, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

According to the BGB sources, the BSF first tried to build the fence near the Uchna Ghona Para border, opposite the site of India, on Thursday. Their efforts were thwarted by the BGB. However, the BSF renewed construction efforts in the same area two days later.

Yesterday (Saturday), after being informed by locals, BGB personnel intervened once again and stopped the fencing work. Despite this, the BSF resumed the construction this morning, leading to another interruption by the BGB.

Today, a flag meeting was held between the two forces near sub-pillar 15 of main pillar 280, where BGB members, including Commander Saiful Bari of the Hatkhola BOP, discussed the issue with BSF officials from Goyeshpur Camp.

The meeting, which began at noon, lasted for about an hour.

However, BGB Commander Saiful Bari declined to comment on the outcome of the discussions.

Lieutenant Colonel Nahid Newaz, commander of the 20th BGB Battalion in Joypurhat, told reporters that BSF halted the fencing works after BGB intervened as soon as we learned about it.

"They (BSF) have assured us that BSF troops will not continue the work and will dismantle what has already been done," he added.

Tension has escalated in the border areas of Joypurhat's Panchbibi upazila over the issue.