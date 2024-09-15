Be united against corruption

Student leaders hold discussion in Narail

A discussion was held in Narail yesterday between the local administration and leaders of the anti-discrimination student movement.

The meeting, attended by district and police officials, political leaders, and media representatives, took place in the deputy commissioner's office.

Attendees included Deputy Commissioner Sharmin Akter Jahan, Superintendent of Police Kazi Ehsanul Kabir, and Acting Civil Surgeon Dr Subrata Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shashwati Shil and Additional Superintendent of Police Tarek Al Mehedi.

Representatives of the anti-discrimination student movement, including Wahid Uz Zaman, Mahmuda Sultana Rimi, Minhazur Rahman, Said Afridi, Sardar Shuvo, and Badrunnesa Jannat, also participated.

Student leaders voiced concerns over corruption in healthcare, particularly at Narail District Hospital.

They alleged the facility charges exorbitant fees for surgeries and also misuse government-supplied medicines.

They also highlighted inefficiencies at passport, land, and transport offices, and talked about illegal river occupation.

The students called on officials to address these problems and urged collective efforts from political leaders and the public to eradicate discrimination and corruption.

The meeting concluded with prayers for the deceased and injured participants of the movement.

Later, student leaders held a separate meeting at Narail Government Victoria College.