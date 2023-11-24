BCS written tests: Candidates worried about reaching exam centres amid blockades

Candidates of the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service written tests, starting on November 27, are facing uncertainty due to the ongoing spell of countrywide blockades.

Many of the around 13,000 candidates are concerned about reaching the examination centres safely and timely across the eight divisions of the country.

Two incidents have further added to their unease.

Mainul Islam, one of the candidates, was injured on November 18 as three crude bombs exploded near the Teacher-Student Centre at Dhaka University campus.

Another candidate, Akib Mahmud, whose test centre is in Dhaka, sustained injuries on November 20 after jumping off a Dhaka-bound bus which had been set on fire by arsonists in the Padua area of Cumilla.

According to the schedule published by the Public Service Commission (PSC), the written examination of the 45th BCS will go start on November 27 and end on December 11.

"A tumultuous circumstance is prevailing in the country, and no more than 15-20 percent vehicles ply the roads due to the blockades and hartals," said candidate Nusrat Jahan from Barishal.

"It would be difficult and dangerous, especially for female examinees, to reach exam halls safely and on time, as unfortunate incidents can take place," she added.

"Who will take the responsibility if any such things occur?" she asked.

Another candidate, Rupak Ahmed, said, "Candidates will go to the respective divisional cities and stay in hotels and messes for 15 days. If police conduct raids at these places, it would disturb the students and they will feel harassed."

A section of candidates also submitted two letters to the Election Commission and the Public Service Commission on November 19 and 21 respectively demanding postponement of the examination till after the upcoming general election.

When contacted, a PSC member, wishing not to be named, told The Daily Star that a meeting was held on Wednesday in this regard where it was unanimously decided that the examination would be held as per schedule.

"We have taken all necessary preparations in this regard," he added.