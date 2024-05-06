Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon May 6, 2024 03:17 PM
Last update on: Mon May 6, 2024 03:24 PM

Bangladesh

BCL expresses solidarity with student movement against assault on Gaza

Holds protest programme on DU campus
Star Digital Report
Photo: Prabir Das

Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of ruling Awami League, gathered on the Dhaka University campus today to express their solidarity with the ongoing worldwide student movement in support of Palestinians.

Around noon, thousands of BCL leaders and activists from different universities and colleges along with Palestinian students studying in Bangladesh gathered on the campus.

Photo: Prabir Das
Photo: Prabir Das

They brought out a procession from Madhur Canteen with the flags of Bangladesh and Palestine and ended up at the foot of Raju Memorial Sculpture, chanting slogans in favour of Palestine.

Hundreds joined the procession and people were seen together holding large Palestinian flags over their heads.

Photo: Prabir Das

BCL leaders and two Palestine students in Bangladesh gave their speeches protesting Israel's attacks on Gaza.

According to media, over 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.

Photo: Prabir Das

Students around the world have been raising their voices and holding programmes in different countries, including USA and Canada, against the military assault on Gaza.

Photo: Prabir Das

 

