BBC Media Action launches ‘BBC Hello Check’

BBC Media Action yesterday launched its latest venture, "BBC Hello Check," a social media-based platform aimed at building awareness among Bangladeshis on issues such as the impact of climate change and tackling disinformation.

The initiative was launched with the unveiling of a new logo during a ceremony held at a city hotel.

Audiences can access the content of BBC Hello Check through its Facebook page, as well as its YouTube and TikTok accounts.

Topics covered by the platform will include gender and social inclusion, governance, media development, health, life and livelihoods, violence against women, civil and women's rights, freedom of expression, and cybercrime.

The target audience will include youth, children, and the broader community.

By creating this content, the platform aims to provide information that helps people make quick, accurate, and effective decisions.

Speaking at the ceremony, BBC Media Action Country Director Al Mamun said the new platform is "a rebranding" of their previous initiative "Hello Check", which reached more than 12 million young people over the past eight years.

Hello Check was launched in 2017, though the idea originated earlier when the BBC began shifting some of its initiatives from traditional to digital media, he added.

The ceremony was attended by development practitioners, officials of BBC's partner organisations, journalists, and social media influencers.