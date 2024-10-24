Banning of Chhatra League: Anti-Discrimination Student Movement to hold rally today

The leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement will hold a rally across university campuses today, celebrating the interim government's decision to ban the activities of the Bangladesh Chhatra League.

Abdul Kader, a key coordinator of the student platform, announced the programme last night at the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture.

Earlier in the day, several hundred students staged a sit-in in front of the DU vice chancellor's residence, demanding the BCL's ban from campus. In response to the growing protests, the interim government officially banned the Awami League's student wing, Chhatra League, under the Anti-Terrorism Act 2009 yesterday.

Following the ban, the protestors took out a procession to welcome the government's decision.