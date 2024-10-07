Bangladesh's Tabtila Marium wins gold in '2024 Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition'

Bangladeshi Tabtila Marium Megha has won the gold award in the "2024 Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition" held in the United Kingdom.

Competing in the junior category (under 14), Tabtila's essay titled "The Sound of the Sea", earned her recognition for her compelling narrative on environmental issues.

On September 25, she received an official congratulatory email from the competition organisers, along with her award certificate.

Tabtila is a class 8 student at Viqarunnisa Noon School & College at Academia in Dhaka.

The Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition, established in 1883, is the world's oldest international school writing contest. Each year, thousands of young writers participate, honing their skills and amplifying their voices. Participants compete in two categories, with four finalists invited to a special award ceremony at the Royal Palace in London, where they receive medals and certificates.

The competition encourages young leaders to explore critical themes such as the environment, community, inclusion, and gender equality. In the past decade, it has engaged approximately 1,70,000 young people from over 5,000 schools across the Commonwealth.