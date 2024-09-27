Bangladesh's Ibnul Adib wins Silver in '2024 Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition'

Bangladeshi teen Ibnul Adib has won the Silver Award in the 2024 Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition, held in the United Kingdom.

Competing in the junior category (under 14), Adib's essay, titled "The Suffering of Sea Creatures," earned him recognition for his compelling narrative on environmental issues, said a press release.

On September 24, Adib received an official congratulatory email from the competition organisers, along with his award certificate.

"I am thrilled to have secured the award; I view this as just the beginning. I am determined to strive for victory in future Commonwealth Essay Competitions for my nation," Adib told The Daily Star in response to his achievement.

Currently in grade 8 at Academia, an English-medium school in Dhaka (Mirpur Campus), Adib is the son of Sk Assaduzzaman, a government employee, and Shahnaz Islam Sumona, a housewife.

The Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition, established in 1883, is the world's oldest international schools' writing contest. Each year, thousands of young writers participate, honing their skills and amplifying their voices. Participants compete in two categories, with four finalists invited to a special award ceremony at the Royal Palace in London, where they receive medals and certificates.

The competition encourages young leaders to explore critical themes such as the environment, community, inclusion, and gender equality. In the past decade, it has engaged approximately 170,000 young people from over 5,000 schools across the Commonwealth.