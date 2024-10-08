Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF near Cumilla border

A Bangladeshi man was shot dead by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) yesterday evening near Joshpur Border Outpost (BOP) in Cumilla's Sadar South upazila.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Hossain from Kuriapara area of the upazila, said Lt Col Iftekhar Hossain, commanding officer of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Battalion-10 in Cumilla.

Quoting locals, he said that Kamal was shot dead by BSF after entering approximately 25 metres into Indian territory through the border, reports our local correspondent.

Following the shooting, the BSF took the body, he said.

BGB has since initiated contact with the BSF, and a flag meeting has been scheduled for today to address the situation, he added.

When reached for comment, Officer-in-Charge of Sadar South Police Station, Md Rafiqul Islam, said, "We don't have the details yet."

Further details are expected following the flag meeting between BGB and BSF officials.