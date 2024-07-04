Bangladeshi expatriates in Oman strengthening both economies: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today commended Bangladeshi expatriate workers in Oman, noting their significant contributions to the socioeconomic development of both Bangladesh and Oman.

"Bangladeshi workers have a contribution to your economy as well as to that of Bangladesh. Both economies are benefiting from the workforce," she said during a meeting with Oman's Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdul Ghaffar Bin Abdul Karim Al-Bulushi at the Gono Bhaban.

PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed reporters following the meeting.

The ambassador agreed with the prime minister, acknowledging the positive impact of Bangladeshi workers in Oman.

He highlighted Oman's consistent GDP growth of 7 percent and expressed optimism about reaching double-digit growth in the near future.

"It is true and they are working for both economies. The GDP growth might double in the coming days," he said.

The discussion also covered Oman's support for Bangladesh's graduation from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) category.

Addressing visa restrictions on Bangladeshis, the envoy said around a million Bangladeshis are currently working in Oman.

"The restrictions are not Bangladesh-specific but part of a periodic review of the labour market to balance demand ... You have to wait for the next review [to ease the suspension]," he said.

He dismissed the notion of a blanket restriction on Bangladeshi visas, stating that visas other than manpower visas, such as family and tourist visas, remain open.

He also said that some ten categories of Omanese visas for Bangladeshis exist now.

The ambassador suggested that Bangladesh's foreign ministry send a formal request to Oman for lifting the visa restriction. This, he said, would help him advocate for the issue with higher authorities in Oman.

Regarding fertiliser imports, the ambassador proposed a government-to-government arrangement, which the prime minister said the Bangladesh government would examine.

The ambassador presented a replica of an Omani boat as a gift to the prime minister, inscribed with a message of appreciation for her leadership.

Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin was also present at the meeting.