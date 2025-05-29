Bangladesh secretariat: Employees declare fresh protests

Employees at the Bangladesh Secretariat have announced a fresh round of protests, declaring a daily one-hour work stoppage beginning today in opposition to the newly issued Government Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

The protest will take place every working day from 10:00am to 11:00am until the ordinance is withdrawn, Badiul Kabir, co-chairman of the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Forum, said during a press conference at the Secretariat yesterday afternoon.

Earlier, ASM Saleh Ahmed, senior secretary of the land ministry, told reporters that a decision regarding the employees' demand for the repeal of the ordinance will be made after the return of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus from his official visit to Japan.

The cabinet secretary was briefed on the matter by a five-member committee of secretaries, led by Saleh Ahmed himself, following discussions with employee representatives on Tuesday.

The cabinet secretary will place the matter before the chief adviser once he returns on May 31.

Following those discussions, employees had suspended their protest programme yesterday.

The previous round of demonstrations was held from Saturday to Tuesday.

The protest began after the advisory council approved the draft Government Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 -- which amends the Public Service Act, 2018 -- last Thursday.

The ordinance was officially issued and came into effect on Sunday night.

The ordinance has sparked anger among Secretariat staff, who have since been organising processions and rallies within the Secretariat premises, demanding its immediate withdrawal.