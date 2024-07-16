Bangladesh says US claims of two deaths in student protests are unsubstantiated

The foreign ministry expressed disappointment with the statements made by US State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller, saying that he made "unsubstantiated claims of at least two deaths from the ongoing student protests in Bangladesh".

In a statement, the ministry said, "Use of unverified information to make such baseless claims can fuel violence and undermine Bangladesh government's efforts to maintain a peaceful environment to allow non-violent protests or movement."

It said freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are "cornerstones of our democracy, and the government remains steadfast to uphold those rights of the citizens while also safeguarding the public property and order."

During a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, Miller said the US was monitoring reports of widespread student protests and attacks on students in Dhaka and across Bangladesh.

"So, we are aware of and are monitoring reports of widespread student protests in Dhaka and around Bangladesh that have killed two and attacked and injured hundreds," Miller said while replying to a query about students' movement demanding reforms to the quota system in government jobs, and the ensuing attack on protesters yesterday by members of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

The foreign ministry's statement also mentioned that assassination attempt on the former US President Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania, USA.

"Violence doesn't have any place in democracy and politics," it said.

"We are deeply concerned by the incident. Such violence runs against the core values of democracy. The Hon'ble Prime Minister and the Hon'ble Foreign Minister of Bangladesh have separately condemned the attack and sighed [in] relief learning that Mr. Trump was safe and recovering."

It further said, "To uphold democracy and democratic values, we are committed to work together with the US."