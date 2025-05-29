Bangladesh to observe Peacekeepers Day today

Bangladesh is set to observe International Day for UN Peacekeepers today with a series of events honouring its peacekeepers' contributions to global peace and security.

The day's programmes will begin with a "Peacekeepers' Rally 2025" in the morning to commemorate fallen and serving peacekeepers.

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury will inaugurate the rally as chief guest, said a statement of ISPR.

At 11:00am, a special reception will be held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre. Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed will attend the reception as the chief guest.

"Over the course of four decades of peacekeeping, Bangladeshi peacekeepers have successfully participated in 63 UN missions across 43 countries and regions around the world. At present, 5,818 Bangladeshi peacekeepers, including 444 women, are deployed in 10 UN missions and operations," according to ISPR.

A total of 168 Bangladeshi peacekeepers have laid down their lives in the line of duty. This year, two injured peacekeepers are being honoured in recognition of their service, said the ISPR release.

In a separate statement, Police Headquarters yesterday emphasised the vital role Bangladesh Police has played in UN peacekeeping missions since 1989, starting with its first deployment in Namibia. Since then, 21,815 police peacekeepers have served in 26 missions across 24 countries, with 24 police personnel sacrificing their lives in the line of duty.

Currently, 199 police personnel, including 71 women officers, are deployed in DR Congo, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic. Since women were first included in 2000, 1,927 female police peacekeepers have successfully served in various missions.