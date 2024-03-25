Bangladesh high commissioner to Pakistan asked to return home

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) yesterday asked Md Ruhul Alam Siddique, currently serving as the high commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, to return home.

"Decision has been taken to transfer you to the headquarters," said the foreign ministry in its administrative order.

The ministry asked the envoy to return to Dhaka, leaving his current charges.

Siddique served as the ambassador of Bangladesh to Portugal before his appointment as the high commissioner to Pakistan.

He is a career diplomat of the 11th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre.

In February, transfer orders had been issued to Bangladesh High Commissioner to Canada Khalilur Rahman, Ambassador to Germany Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, Ambassador to Italy Md Monirul Islam, Ambassador to Poland Sultana Laila Hossain, Ambassador to Kuwait Major General Md Ashikuzzaman, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Offices and other International Organizations in Geneva Mohammad Sufiur Rahman, Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed, Ambassador to Thailand Mohammed Abdul Hye and Ambassador to Greece Ashud Ahmed.

Foreign ministry sources said the government has begun the process of appointing new envoys for these missions abroad.