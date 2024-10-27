Bangladesh condemns Israeli strikes on Iran, calls for global restraint

Bangladesh has strongly condemned recent Israeli military strikes on Iran, denouncing them as a violation of Iran's sovereignty and a breach of the United Nations Charter and international law.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that these actions could destabilise the region, with significant implications for regional and global peace.

"Such provocations threaten to destabilise an already fragile region, with far-reaching consequences for regional and global peace and security," it said.

Bangladesh urged the international community to work together to support stability in the Middle East, saying that diplomacy and mutual respect are essential for lasting peace.

The ministry called on regional and global stakeholders to exercise restraint to prevent further escalation.