Bangladesh 129th in UNDP Human Dev Index

Bangladesh has been ranked at 129th place in the UNDP's Human Development Index for 2023-2024. The country held the same position in 2022 in the category of "medium human development".

The Human Development Index (HDI) is a summary measure for assessing progress in three basic dimensions -- a long and healthy life, access to knowledge and a decent standard of living.

The countries having values of less than 0.550 are categorised as those of low human development, 0.550–0.699 for medium human development and 0.700–0.799 for high human development and 0.800 or greater for very high human development.

The report titled "Breaking the gridlock: Reimagining cooperation in a polarized world" which was released by the UNDP on Wednesday, found improvement in health and education indicators in Bangladesh, but lost some values in terms of equality.

Among the regional countries, Sri Lanka performed the best as it ranked 78th, while Bhutan ranked 125.

However, India ranked 134th and Pakistan 164th in the HDI.

The report also revealed that affluent countries are experiencing unprecedented levels of growth, while half of the world's poorest nations have failed to regain their pre-pandemic progress.