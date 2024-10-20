Ban Chhatra League

Demand student leaders

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Chattogram yesterday called for a ban on the activities of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

This demand was made during a rally held in protest against a sudden procession organised by BCL members in the Jamal Khan area early Saturday.

Addressing the rally, Khan Talat Mahmud, a coordinator of the movement's central unit, accused the BCL of being responsible for the deaths of many protesters during previous mass uprisings.

He also claimed that many BCL activists continue to roam freely without facing any consequences.

The participants at the rally issued a 24-hour ultimatum, demanding the arrest of those responsible for bringing out the procession.

Jobaer Alam, another coordinator of the movement, echoed the demand, insisting that the BCL should be banned immediately.

Later, a group of protesters gathered outside the Chattogram Metropolitan Police headquarters in Dampara.

There, Talat Mahmud addressed the crowd, stating that the CMP commissioner must resign if the BCL members involved in the procession are not arrested within the given 24-hour timeframe.