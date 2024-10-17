Azmeri’s aide ‘Pagla Hamid’ held in N’ganj

Abdul Hamid alias Pagla Hamid, who is known as Azmeri Osman's close aide, was arrested during a raid in Narayanganj's Fatullah area on Tuesday night.

Fatullah Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Shariful Islam confirmed the arrest.

"Hamid was on our target list. He was accused in a case of attacking protesters during anti-discrimination student movement. Initially, he was arrested in that case. However, he has been accused in several other cases like murder, extortion, and drugs," said Shariful.

A few hours earlier, in a joint operation, Hamid's close associate Anis was arrested, said police.

Pagla Hamid is known to locals as Azmeri Osman's "cadre".

Azmeri, nephew of former Awami League MP Shamim Osman, is the prime accused of Tanwir Muhammad Taqi murder in 2013.

Azmeri is on the run since the fall of the AL government amid a mass uprising on August 5.