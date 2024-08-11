Attacks on hindus: Protests go on across country

Members of the Hindu community and others yesterday took to the streets in the capital and at least seven other districts to protest the attacks on their houses, shops and temples following the fall of the Awami League government.

In the capital, they blocked the Shahbagh intersection for the second consecutive day to press for their eight-point demand, including the formation of a minority protection commission.

Other demands include the formation of a separate ministry for minorities; the enactment and implementation of strict laws to prevent all forms of attacks on minorities; and allocation of 10 percent of parliamentary seats for the minorities.

The agitators began gathering at the intersection around 3:00pm and kept it blocked till the filing of this report around 8:00pm.

They chanted slogans such as "Save the Hindus", "Why are my temples and homes being looted? We want answers", "Hindu persecution in independent Bangladesh cannot continue", "Religion is for individuals, the state is for everyone", "Who are you, who am I? Bangalee, Bangalee", and "Ensure the safety of the Hindus".

Speaking at the programme, Shanti Ranjan Mondal, president of Bhakta Sangha Bangladesh, said, "Many people are waiting at the border for refuge in neighbouring countries. Arrangements need to be made so that they can return home with dignity."

The demonstrators warned they would wage tougher programmes if immediate steps are not taken to stop the attacks on the Hindus.

In Chattogram city,several thousand Hindus staged a sit-in at the Cheragi Pahar intersection demanding the security of the minorities, our correspondents report.

They started gathering at the intersection from around 3:00pm and kept the intersection blocked for around three and a half hours.